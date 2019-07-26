Bildergalerie: Biboul Darouiche „The Bantu Jazz Connection“ live at Unterfahrt

Am 18. Juli zu Gast in der Münchner Unterfahrt. Ralf Dombrowski hat uns diese tollen Bilder zur Verfügung gestellt.
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski
Bantu Jazz Connection, Biboul Darouiche (perc, voc), Michael Hornek (keys), Linley Marthe (b), Roger Biwandu (dr), Unterfahrt München, Foto (c) Ralf Dombrowski